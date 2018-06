A 78-year-old woman from Xewkija, Gozo, died shortly after she was hit by a car this morning.

Police were called to Triq il-Hamrija, Xewkija in Gozo at around 6:30am this morning after the woman was hit by a Nissan March driven by a 25-year-old woman, also from Xewkija.

The elderly woman was taken to hospital where she died.

A police investigation is ongoing.