Caruana Galizia murder suspects to be arraigned on money laundering charges

Brothers George Degiorgio and Alfred Degiorgio will be arraigned in court later today following police investigations into their lifestyle and bank transactions 

maria_pace
27 June 2018, 10:06am
by Maria Pace
The Degiorgio brothers are charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia
The Degiorgio brothers are charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

The Degiorgio brothers, George (Ic-Ciniz) and Alfred (Il-Fulu), will be arraigned in court today at around noon on money-laundering related charges.

The Degiorgio brothers, as well as George Degiorgio’s partner, will be arraigned after the police continued with their investigations into the lifestyle of the two brothers.

They are also being charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The police’s investigation led to a great deal of suspicion into their banking transactions and the money they had. The two brothers were unemployed.  

More to follow. 

