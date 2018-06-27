Caruana Galizia murder suspects to be arraigned on money laundering charges

The Degiorgio brothers, George (Ic-Ciniz) and Alfred (Il-Fulu), will be arraigned in court today at around noon on money-laundering related charges.

The Degiorgio brothers, as well as George Degiorgio’s partner, will be arraigned after the police continued with their investigations into the lifestyle of the two brothers.

They are also being charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The police’s investigation led to a great deal of suspicion into their banking transactions and the money they had. The two brothers were unemployed.

More to follow.