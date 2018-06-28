menu

Elderly man seriously injured in service lift fall

The 73-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell down a service lift

28 June 2018, 8:15am

An elderly man was seriously injured when he felt around a storey down a service lift at a band club in Hal Ghaxaq.

Police say they were called to the band club in Triq G.M. Farrugia, Hal Ghaxaq at around 7:45pm last night when the 73-year-old man from Gudja was injured.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

