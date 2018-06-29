Young boy injured in Hamrun accident

A 12-year-old from Zebbug was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Hamrun on Friday morning.

According to a police statement, the accident happened at roughly 10am in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp.

The boy was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 21-year-old Qormi. The car was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Passat being driven by a 44-year-old man from Birkirkara.

Both drivers, as well as another passenger in the Vitz, were unhurt.

Police investigations are still underway.