menu

Young boy injured in Hamrun accident

The 12-year-old boy was grievously injured in traffic accident on Friday

29 June 2018, 12:35pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 12-year-old from Zebbug was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Hamrun on Friday morning.

According to a police statement, the accident happened at roughly 10am in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp.

The boy was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz being driven by a 21-year-old Qormi. The car was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Passat being driven by a 44-year-old man from Birkirkara.

Both drivers, as well as another passenger in the Vitz, were unhurt.

Police investigations are still underway.

More in Court & Police
Young boy injured in Hamrun accident
Court & Police

Young boy injured in Hamrun accident
Young woman grievously injured while getting off bus
Court & Police

Young woman grievously injured while getting off bus
Soldier cleared of breaking scythe-wielding attacker’s teeth
Court & Police

Soldier cleared of breaking scythe-wielding attacker’s teeth
Matthew Agius
No bail for groom who slapped his bride-to-be 10 days before wedding
Court & Police

No bail for groom who slapped his bride-to-be 10 days before wedding
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe