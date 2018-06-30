18 months jail, €4000 fine for causing fracas at police station

A man who caused a violent disturbance at a police station has been jailed and fined.

28 year old Wayne Deguara from Birzebbugia was arrested yesterday afternoon at his local police station after he reacted violently to being informed that he was on CCTV.

Deguara appeared before magistrate Neville Camilleri this morning, arraigned by inspector Charlotte Curmi on charges of attacking or violently resisting the police, threatening a number of officers, slightly injuring three and damaging their uniform. He was also accused of using obscene language in public and relapsing.

The inspector explained how the man had gone to the police station after arguing with his girlfriend. He had become violent, throwing a chair at CCTV cameras and resisting officers after he was told that he was being recorded. Deguara threatened to “crush” the officers and allegedly told them that he had taken cocaine.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

Lawyer Maxilene Pace explained that the man was on medication and had unwisely chosen to drink alcohol with it. This caused his exaggerated reaction, she said.

The court, in view of the man’s plea, found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to 18 months in prison, together with a €4000 fine.