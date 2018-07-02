Motorcyclist awarded more than €6,000 in damages over traffic accident

A motorist has been awarded €6,385 in damages, eight years after he was injured in a road accident.

John Pisani had been driving his motorcycle in Għajn Dwieli road in Paola in December 2010 when he was injured in a collision with a vehicle being driven by Peter Mamo.

Mamo and his insurance company had accepted liability for the accident in October 2017. Pisani had paid out some €3,062 in medical costs and had suffered a permanent disability of between 2% and 3%.

Using a formula established by case law, Magistrate Francesco Depasquale worked out the damages for loss of earnings at €4,153.90, from which 20% was being deducted as payment in the form of a lump sum, leaving €3,323.12.

In view of the admission of guilt by the defendant, the court ordered him to pay Pisani a total of €6,385.65 for both loss of earnings and actual damages suffered.