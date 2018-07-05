Two court officials charged with stealing files in a pending drug case

Court marshals, Joseph Bezzina, 61, and Edwin Vassallo, 56, stand charged with stealing the acts of a compilation of evidence related to a drug trafficking case.

The two men were arraigned by summons on 19 June and the compilation of evidence against them is expected to start on 24 July in front of Magistrate Joe Mifsud.

Bezzina, from Valletta, and Vassallo, from Kalkara, were charged by senior police Inspector Frank Tabone, of having, as public officials stolen the court files. The charge amounts to tampering with evidence.

The files were stolen on 27 April 2017 and formed part of the compilation of evidence in the case against Angel Attard, who was charged by the police with drug trafficking.

Bezzina alone was also charged with stealing money deposited as evidence in a separate court case.

The Justice Ministry had said last year that two court employees were being investigated by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech after they hid court files.

The statement at the time said the movements of the employees had been caught by the court building’s security system. The police and the duty magistrate were informed and the two employees had been suspended.

READ ALSO: Adrian Delia: Tampering of evidence creating doubts on the justice system