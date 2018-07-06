Serial fraudster faces jail after court turns down her appeal

A judge has confirmed a custodial sentence handed to a woman with a long history of fraud convictions, observing that she was “a person who would do everything to scam every person she came into contact with, including her probation officer”.

Annabelle Camilleri Monreal, 32, pleaded guilty in October 2014 to defrauding Englishman John Palmer out of €1,000 when she rented him an apartment that was not hers. Camilleri Monreal, of Xemxija, had pulled off similar scams in the past, involving Gozo farmhouses.

She was sentenced to seven months in prison for the crime but filed an appeal, saying the punishment was too harsh.

In a judgment, handed down this week by Judge Giovanni Grixti, the court noted that Camilleri Monreal had also misled her probation officer as to her relationship with her family and psychiatrist.

“It is a shame that the appellant is stultifying every opportunity that could have been helpful to her rehabilitation. In circumstances such as these, the court doesn’t see why it should make an exception and vary the punishment handed down by the first court,” the judge said.

The appeal was denied.