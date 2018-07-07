menu

Updated | Paceville entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti stabbed, aggressor to be charged with attempted murder

The case is being treated as an attempted murder • Man suspected of the crime to be arrainged this morning

yannick_pace
7 July 2018, 2:43am
by Yannick Pace
Hugo Chetcuti (File Photo)

Entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti was stabbed in Paceville late on Friday evening at around midnight.

The Paceville businessman, 52, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was in critical condition and operated upon. His condition has reportedly stabilised after the surgical intervention, sources told MaltaToday.

Chetcuti was stabbed in the stomach on Friday night, where police responded to the incident minutes after the stroke of midnight.

The case is being treated as an attempted murder and a magisterial inquiry is being held by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. 

A 35-year-old Serbian man is expected to be arraigned in court this morning over the incident.

The Serb was arrested in Sliema after a chase from Paceville. The police said the suspect was disobeying police orders as they were arresting him, and even assaulted them, slightly injuring them. A taser was used to aid in controlling and restraining him. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries he had sustained, and was later transferred to the police headquarters for questioning.

Sources told MaltaToday that Chetcuti has spoken to police, claiming his attacker is a foreign associate or employee who attacked him as he giving him a hug.

Chetcuti, who has a considerable following on social media, is the owner of a number of nightlife and entertainment establishments in Paceville. He is the owner of Hugo’s Hotel, Hugo’s Tapas, and Hugo’s Burgers and Hugo’s Tapas among other establishments.

Updated | Paceville entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti stabbed, aggressor to be charged with attempted murder
