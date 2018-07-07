menu

[WATCH] Moment Hugo Chetcuti’s aggressor is arrested and tasered by police in Sliema

Exclusive footage of RIU officers tasering attempted murder suspect Bojan Cmelik on Sliema street during arrest

matthew_vella
7 July 2018, 3:00pm
by Matthew Vella
Bojan Cmelik, left, was charged with the attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti
Bojan Cmelik, left, was charged with the attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti
Arrest of man charged with attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti

Footage handed to MaltaToday by an anonymous source shows the arrest of 35-year-old Serbian national Bojan Cmelik early on Saturday morning, in St Helen's Street in Silema.

Cmelik is charged with the attempted murder of Paceville businessman Hugo Chetcuti, 52, in Paceville, late on Friday evening.

Chetcuti is in stable condition after a surgical intervention at Mater Dei Hospital.

Rapid Intervention Unit officers gave chase as Cmelik evaded capture in Paceville and ran through the Sliema streets, before being apprehended by the arresting officers as well as being tasered three times in the arrest.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
