Man on bail for Samurai sword attack is detained over another violent incident

A Libyan man who was previously linked to a Samurai sword attack in Paceville has been denied bail after he was arraigned for allegedly breaking down an apartment door and assaulting its two occupants.

Ibrahim Ben Jeddi was arraigned on Sunday before magistrate Aaron Bugeja, accused of grievously injuring one Swedish man and slightly injuring another after smashing in the door of their Sliema penthouse.

He was also accused of insulting and threatening the men and breaching his bail conditions.

Ben Jeddi was on bail for the attempted murder of two Maltese bouncers whom he allegedly, together with another Libyan man, attacked with a Samurai sword in May 2016.

It is understood that the disagreement was over a debt. When Ben Jeddi had gone to collect the sum owed “all hell broke loose,” defence lawyer Alfred Abela said.

A not guilty plea was entered, but bail was denied.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.