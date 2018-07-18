Manager who robbed own restaurant placed on probation

A former fast food restaurant manager, who tried to pull a fast one on his boss when he emptied his outlet’s cash safe before attempting to flee the island, has been placed on probation.

Police Inspectors Priscilla Caruana Lee and Jeffrey Scicluna had arraigned Ionut Dorin Soimosan before magistrate Gabriella Vella almost exactly three months ago ,on charges of aggravated theft.

Police had been shown CCTV footage of the accused, who had been a senior manager at fast food outlet, forcing open the cash safe and emptying it of its contents. Some €7,000 was stolen. Soimosan had later been detained by police at the airport “with his bags packed and ready to leave.”

The 31-year-old Romanian, who lives in Mellieha had pleaded guilty during his arraignment last April. After putting his case off for yesterday, the court handed down its sentence, saying it felt that the supervision of the accused by a probation officer would be the best method of rehabilitating him, especially in view of his admission to having a gambling problem.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella placed Soimosan on probation for three years.

Inspectors Priscilla Caruana Lee and Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid to the accused.