menu

Police raid leads to seizure of ‘large quantity’ of contraband cigarettes

District police received a tip-off stating that packages were being transferred from a boat to van

19 July 2018, 4:54pm
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A man was arrested on Thursday morning after a police raid led to the discovery of a large quantity of cigarettes with unpaid duty.

The police said in a statement that the Qawra disctrict police were informed that a car was loading something from a boat in what looked like a suspicious activity. The incident happened at 5.15am on the quay at Triq San Pawl in St Paul’s Bay.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a van packed with cigarettes, as well as man, who was arrested.

Assistance from the Customs Department was requested and police investigations are still underway.

More in Court & Police
Man arrested for possession of 1.5kg of cannabis resin
Court & Police

Man arrested for possession of 1.5kg of cannabis resin
Police raid leads to seizure of ‘large quantity’ of contraband cigarettes
Court & Police

Police raid leads to seizure of ‘large quantity’ of contraband cigarettes
PC technician gets symbolic €5 fine for taking the law into his own hands
Court & Police

PC technician gets symbolic €5 fine for taking the law into his own hands
Matthew Agius
Fugitive returns to Malta to face trial for drug smuggling
Court & Police

Fugitive returns to Malta to face trial for drug smuggling
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe