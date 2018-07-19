Police raid leads to seizure of ‘large quantity’ of contraband cigarettes
District police received a tip-off stating that packages were being transferred from a boat to van
A man was arrested on Thursday morning after a police raid led to the discovery of a large quantity of cigarettes with unpaid duty.
The police said in a statement that the Qawra disctrict police were informed that a car was loading something from a boat in what looked like a suspicious activity. The incident happened at 5.15am on the quay at Triq San Pawl in St Paul’s Bay.
Officers who arrived at the scene found a van packed with cigarettes, as well as man, who was arrested.
Assistance from the Customs Department was requested and police investigations are still underway.
