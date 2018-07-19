Man arrested for possession of 1.5kg of cannabis resin
The 28-year-old man from Mosta was also found carrying weapons and ammunition
A 28-year-old man from Mosta has been arrested after being found in possession of more than 1.5kg of cannabis resin, the police said on Thursday afternoon.
The man was also found carrying weapons and ammunition that were not according to the law, the police said.
An inquiry is being led by duty magistrate Aaron Bugeja and the man is expected to be charged in court on Friday.
