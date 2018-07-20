Woman suffers grievous injuries in Luqa accident

A 66-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries this morning when she was hit by a car in Luqa.

According to a police statement, the accident happened at 9:15am in Triq Sant’ Andrija, on the corner with Triq San Gorg in Hal Luqa.

The woman was hit by a car, which was being driven by a 47-year-old woman from Mgarr.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are still underway.