Man grievously injured in Qormi

A man was seriously injured this morning when part of a parapet wall surrounding a roof collapsed and fell on him.

At approximately 8:30am on Saturday, police were summoned to Triq Żinżel in Qormi, where the 23-year-old Nigerian had been injured.

An ambulance was immediately called and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was diagnosed with a number of serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.