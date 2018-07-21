menu

Man grievously injured in Qormi

A young man sustained major injuries when part of a wall collapsed on to him in Qormi this morning

21 July 2018, 11:24am

A man was seriously injured this morning when part of a parapet wall surrounding a roof collapsed and fell on him.

At approximately 8:30am on Saturday, police were summoned to Triq Żinżel in Qormi, where the 23-year-old Nigerian had been injured.

An ambulance was immediately called and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was diagnosed with a number of serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

