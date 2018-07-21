Man grievously injured in Qormi
A young man sustained major injuries when part of a wall collapsed on to him in Qormi this morning
A man was seriously injured this morning when part of a parapet wall surrounding a roof collapsed and fell on him.
At approximately 8:30am on Saturday, police were summoned to Triq Żinżel in Qormi, where the 23-year-old Nigerian had been injured.
An ambulance was immediately called and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was diagnosed with a number of serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
