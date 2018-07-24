Attempted robber gets caught by Gozo store owner

Two men attempted to rob an Englishman early this morning in Xaghra, Gozo.

Police said they were informed of the theft attempt at 2:40am in Pjazza l-VIttorja, Xaghra.

It appears that a 47-year-old Englishman was approached by two men in his car just after he closed his shop. They threatened him with a gun which later turned out to be fake.

The man resisted and apprehended the thieves, managing to hold one of them, a 17-year-old, until police arrived. He suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

The 17-year-old was arrested and a police investigation is ongoing.