Attempted robber gets caught by Gozo store owner

The store owner resisted the thieves, catching one of them before calling for help  

24 July 2018, 8:23am

 

Two men attempted to rob an Englishman early this morning in Xaghra, Gozo.

Police said they were informed of the theft attempt at 2:40am in Pjazza l-VIttorja, Xaghra.

It appears that a 47-year-old Englishman was approached by two men in his car just after he closed his shop. They threatened him with a gun which later turned out to be fake. 

The man resisted and apprehended the thieves, managing to hold one of them, a 17-year-old, until police arrived.  He suffered minor injuries during the altercation.

The 17-year-old was arrested and a police investigation is ongoing.

