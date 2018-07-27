menu

Man reported missing found dead by police

Philip Borg was found dead by Police after a five day search 

27 July 2018, 8:58am
Philip Borg
Philip Borg

A man who was reported missing on 23 July was found dead, police say.

Philip Borg, a man who was reported missing on Monday 23 July was found dead, police said.

Borg, 52, was reported missing last Monday, after he was last seen at his house in Zebbug the day before.

The police had appealed for help from anyone with any information, however, they have now confirmed that the man was found dead.  

The police thanked the general public for its help.

                                                                                       

