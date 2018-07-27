Man reported missing found dead by police

A man who was reported missing on 23 July was found dead, police say.

Borg, 52, was reported missing last Monday, after he was last seen at his house in Zebbug the day before.

The police had appealed for help from anyone with any information, however, they have now confirmed that the man was found dead.

The police thanked the general public for its help.