Over 200kg of cannabis found inside watermelon crates, three arrested

200kg of suspected cannabis were found wrapped in crates carrying melons and watermelons.

The police said three men were arrested after 100kg of cannabis resin and 100kg of cannabis plant were found in crates carrying fruit in two separate vans.

Two Sicilian men, 30 and 31, and a 28-year-old from San Gwann were arrested after the police drug squad found the drugs.

Police said an investigation is still ongoing and that the men might be accused of importing and trafficking the drugs.

The consignment hailed from Sicily.

The drug find could be valued at over €2 million on the street.