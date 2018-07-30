No bail for man who threatened to kill wife

A man has been remanded in custody after he injured his wife in a domestic row during which he claims to have been attacked by both his wife and daughter. ​

The 54-year-old labourer from St. Paul’s Bay who is not being named to protect the identities of his alleged victims appeared before magistrate Charmaine Galea this afternoon.

Inspector Josef Gauci accused the man of slightly injuring his partner, using psychological or moral violence to isolate her or limit her access to finance, carrying a knife without a police permit, insulting and threatening five police officers, attacking them, disobeying legitimate police orders, using obscene language in public, breaching the peace, taking up arms against other people and insulting or threatening his 13-year-old daughter. He was also accused of relapsing.

The inspector explained that he had threatened to kill his partner and had beaten her in the past. He then threatened the police whilst in a drunken state.



The man told the court that he had been attacked by the women, lifting his shirt to show the court some scratches. “I was attacked by my daughter and my partner…but I told the inspector I want peace, not to drag it out.”

Lawyer Joseph Ellis, legal aid, entered a not guilty plea and requested bail. The accused was concerned about the welfare of his dogs, the court was told. He would live in separate accommodation to his estranged family, Ellis said.

But inspector Gauci pointed out that the man had said during interrogation that if he’s let free he would do something crazy.

Bail was denied in view of the serious nature of the accusations and due to the man’s utterances during questioning. A provisional protection order was issued for the woman and the accused’s daughter.

“You are going to be remanded in custody until she testifies,” explained the court, telling the prosecution to bring all its witnesses as soon as possible.