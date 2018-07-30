menu

Man arrested after report of child snatching attempt at Ghadira Bay

Mother appeals to parents to not leave children unsupervised

massimo_costa
30 July 2018, 6:14pm
by Massimo Costa
Ghadira Bay in Mellieha, where the alleged child snatching attempt took place
Ghadira Bay in Mellieha, where the alleged child snatching attempt took place

A man has been arrested after a mother reported that he had tried to snatch her child from the beach at Ghadira Bay in Mellieha, yesterday.

The police confirmed to this newspaper that they had received a report, and that a man was being held in connection with the investigation into the case.

The child’s mother wrote on Facebook today that, as her five-year-old boy left her side for a few seconds to rinse off his spade in the water at the bay yesterday, she saw a man grab the child and cover his mouth to prevent him from screaming out. She said the man - whom she described as having been “a foreigner, of colour” - started trying to touch the boy while attempting to take him into a tent which he had on the beach.

She added that had it not been for the boy having bitten the man’s hand, the alleged child snatcher would have managed to take him into his tent.

“Wherever you are, don’t let your children out of your sight, not even for a moment,” the woman cautioned.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in Court & Police
Man arrested after report of child snatching attempt at Ghadira Bay
Court & Police

Man arrested after report of child snatching attempt at Ghadira Bay
Massimo Costa
Troubled teen makes a scene in court
Court & Police

Troubled teen makes a scene in court
Matthew Agius
Supermarket cashier and customer charged after paying only 29c for trolleys full of items
Court & Police

Supermarket cashier and customer charged after paying only 29c for trolleys full of items
Matthew Agius
No bail for man who threatened to kill wife
Court & Police

No bail for man who threatened to kill wife
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe