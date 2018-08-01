Elderly woman hit by car in Qormi, seriously injured

An elderly woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Triq San Bartolomew, Qormi this morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 5 am this morning when the 84-year-old woman was hit by a Peugeot 3008 driven by a 23-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.