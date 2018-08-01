Men raped and forced homeless 14-year-old girl into prostitution

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged with raping and trafficking a homeless 14-year-old girl in what has been described as one of the worst cases of underage prostitution Malta has ever seen.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone arraigned Ismael Alirou, 28, from Niger and Adama Tonkara, 28, from Mali before Magistrate Monica Vella on charges of having trafficked the 14 year-old girl, raping her, corrupting and participating in sexual activity with a minor, selling her into prostitution and knowingly living off the earnings of prostitution.

Tonkara alone was also charged with being a recidivist and driving without a licence.

No details of the men’s arrest or crimes emerged in court, but sources told MaltaToday that the police found the girl living on the street. The men were arrested after she told officers her story.

The men’s lawyer, Noel Bartolo, entered a not guilty plea and requested bail. Inspector Tabone objected to bail due to the gravity of the crime and the men’s lack of ties to Malta.

One of the men shared accommodation – a garage in Hamrun – with eight other people. The other was homeless, the inspector told the court.

Bail was denied.

The young victim is now in the care of social workers.