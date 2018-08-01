menu

Police find 95 cocaine capsules in stomach of man who had just landed in Malta

The man had arrived on a flight from Dubai to Malta on Monday

massimo_costa
1 August 2018, 7:38pm
by Massimo Costa
A man has been arraigned in court on charges of drug importation, possession and association, after 95 capsules of cocaine were found in his stomach (File photo)

A 33-year-old man from Peru has been arraigned in court today, after he was caught with 95 capsules, containing cocaine, in his stomach.

The man had arrived on a flight from Dubai to Malta on Monday, and was subsequently searched by Drug Squad police and Customs Department officials, when the drugs were found.

He was arraigned before duty magistrate Monica Vella on charges of association, importation and possession of cocaine.

The man was denied bail and remanded in custody.

Police investigations are ongoing.

