Elderly shop owner injured in Msida hold-up

An elderly shop owner was injured during a hold-up at his shop in Msida this morning.

The 72-year-old man, from Naxxar, was opening his shop in Triq Ix-Xatt, Msida, at around 6:50am, when the thief apprehended him with a knife.

Police said the shop owner resisted but was injured by a heavy object during an altercation. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

The thief fled the scene and managed to get away with an unknown amount of cash.

A police investigation is ongoing.