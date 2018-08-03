[WATCH] Updated | Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in Santa Venera

The woman was found dead between two cars in Triq Il-Mastrudaxxi in Santa Venera

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Triq Il-Mastrudaxxi in St Venera.

The woman’s body was found between two cars in the street, at around 6:15 this morning. Her identity is not yet known but she is believed to be a 22-year-old foreigner.

Police confirmed that a knife was used to kill the woman. Reports suggest that she had her throat slashed.

Police on site said that the woman was wearing a wristband or something similar which indicated she worked or was associated with iGaming.

A resident told MaltaToday that he got home from the Airport at around 1:15 am and did not see anything unusual. Another resident said that she did not hear or see anything unusual, and only knew something happened when police arrived on site. A third resident said that it was unexpected in the area, as there was no history of violence or fighting in the neighbourhood.

District Police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were on site this morning.

Duty Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading the inquiry.

More to follow