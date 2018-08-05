Man arrested for possession of 121 sachets of cocaine
The man is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow, the police said
A 28-year-old man was arrested last night after the police found him to be in possession of a white substance that is believed to be cocaine.
In a statement, the police said that the man was arrested at a nightclub in Gozo.
The police operation resulted in the discovery of 121 sachets containing the white powder. A significant amount of undeclared cash was also discovered both in the man’s possession as well as at his home.
An inquiry has been launched while police investigations are still underway.
