Man arrested for possession of 121 sachets of cocaine

The man is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow, the police said

5 August 2018, 4:59pm
(File Photo)
A 28-year-old man was arrested last night after the police found him to be in possession of a white substance that is believed to be cocaine.

In a statement, the police said that the man was arrested at a nightclub in Gozo.

The police operation resulted in the discovery of 121 sachets containing the white powder. A significant amount of undeclared cash was also discovered both in the man’s possession as well as at his home.

An inquiry has been launched while police investigations are still underway.

