menu

Suspended sentence for man carrying fake ID card

The court handed the man a suspended sentence because he was returning to Greece tomorrow

yannick_pace
6 August 2018, 4:00pm
by Yannick Pace

A 26-year-old man has been given a six-month prison sentence suspended to two years after he was found in possession of a fake Italian identity card. 

Farhoud Hassan from Syria, and resident in Greece, was charged on Monday afternoon with being in possession of an Italian identity card, issued in the name of Mohamed Hsin, which he had transferred to, or obtained from another person. 

He was also charged with falsifying or making changes to the ID, or carrying it in the knowledge that it was fake, possibly with the intention of using it. 

He pleaded guilty to the charges and informed the court that he was due to leave Malta for Greece.

The court took into account the fact that the document had been found in his possession but he had not been caught trying to use it. 

He was found guilty and handed a six-month sentence suspended to two years. 

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale told Hassan that if he did not leave Malta the following day, as he had stated, he would be brought back before the courts to face further charges. 

Inspector Hubert Gerada prosecuted.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Court & Police
Suspended sentence for man carrying fake ID card
Court & Police

Suspended sentence for man carrying fake ID card
Yannick Pace
Lawyers for Caruana Galizia murder suspects accused of ‘forum shopping’ as they again ask for bail
Court & Police

Lawyers for Caruana Galizia murder suspects accused of ‘forum shopping’ as they again ask for bail
Yannick Pace
Man who stole car and later returned it given 18-month prison sentence
Court & Police

Man who stole car and later returned it given 18-month prison sentence
Yannick Pace
Elderly man given suspended sentence for festa stabbing incident
Court & Police

Elderly man given suspended sentence for festa stabbing incident
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe