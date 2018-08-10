Repentant man given suspended sentence for assaulting police officer

A 22-year-old Somali national has been given a suspended sentence after he attacked a police officer in Paceville in the early hours of Friday.

Ismail Ahmed Ali, from Somalia but living in Birzebbugia, was accused of having assaulted the officer in the vicinity of The Scotsman Pub in Paceville, in the hours between 3am to 4am.

Ali, who was also charged with disobeying police orders and breaching the public peace, apologised in court for his actions and pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

The court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, found the main guilty, and sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for one year. He was also fined €4,000, to be paid over a three-year period.

Inspector Nicolai Sant prosecuted.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo was legal aid for the accused.