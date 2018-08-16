menu

Teen taken to hospital following Zejtun car crash

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after a collision between his BMW and a car driven by a 55-year-old woman 

16 August 2018, 8:36am

An 18-year-old man from Zejtun was taken to hospital early this morning after he was injured in a car accident in Zejtun.

Police were called to Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at around 5:40am when the teenager’s BMW crashed with an Opel driven by a 55-year-old woman from Fgura.

The man was taken to hospital, while the woman refused medical assistance. His conditions are not yet known.

