Teen taken to hospital following Zejtun car crash
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after a collision between his BMW and a car driven by a 55-year-old woman
An 18-year-old man from Zejtun was taken to hospital early this morning after he was injured in a car accident in Zejtun.
Police were called to Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at around 5:40am when the teenager’s BMW crashed with an Opel driven by a 55-year-old woman from Fgura.
The man was taken to hospital, while the woman refused medical assistance. His conditions are not yet known.
