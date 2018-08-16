Two men injured in St Julian's late-night stabbing

Two men sustained slight injuries after they being stabbed in St Julian’s late Wednesday night.

The incident happened at around 3:30am on Dragonara Street, St Julian’s, when a 21-year-old man from Tripoli, LIbya stabbed the two men.

Police were informed of the stabbing when one of the victims, a 38-year-old man from the Ivory Coast, residing in Valletta, alerted them to the situation. The second man was a 32-year-old Libyan man, residing in Gzira.

The two men were admitted to hospital where they were treated for slight injuries.

The alleged aggressor was arrested by police. He was taken to Floriana Health Centre where was also certified to have sustained slight injuries.

He is being held under arrest while investigations are ongoing.