Elderly motorcyclist seriously injured in Kirkop car accident

A 77-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in Triq L-Industrija, Kirkop, this morning.

Police were called to the scene at around 9:30am on Friday when a Toyota Ractis driven by a 38-year-old woman from Kirkop, collided with the man’s motorcycle, a Tamaha 80.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.