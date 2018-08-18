menu

Woman arrested after receiving 600g of cannabis by post from the US

29-year-old Swieqi resident to be charged with drug importation, possession, trafficking

massimo_costa
18 August 2018, 1:25pm
by Massimo Costa
A woman who received 600g of cannabis in the postal mail from the US has been arrested (Stock photo)
A 29-year-old woman from Swieqi was arrested Saturday after the police discovered that she had imported cannabis by post from the United States.

Police from the Drug Squad, working in collaboration with Customs Department officials, found a package containing around 600g of cannabis which had been sent in the post from the US to the woman. She was subsequently apprehended.

The woman is being held in custody, and might be arraigned tomorrow morning, before Duty Magistrate Joe Mifsud, on accusations of having participated in the importation, possession and trafficking of the drug in the past months.

Police investigations continue.

