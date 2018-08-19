menu

Woman remanded in custody after receiving 600g of cannabis by post

The woman was arrested after Customs officials and police officers used a decoy package to carry out a sting operation, the court heard 

maria_pace
19 August 2018, 12:05pm
by Maria Pace

29-year-old Mandy Cassar was remanded in custody on Sunday morning after she allegedly imported 600g of cannabis by post from the United States.

Police explained in court this morning how they used a decoy package of cannabis in a sting operation. Police officers told Magistrate Joe Mifsud that they had been tipped off about the alleged importation by Customs officials.

The package was declared to contain four books, but Customs officials found three books and an object wrapped in plastic. Upon further investigation, the package was found to contain around 600 grams of cannabis, around 3,000 joints.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after receiving 600g of cannabis by post from the US

They then replaced the package of cannabis with a decoy, carrying out a controlled delivery operation on Friday.

Cassar was the person who received the package when it was delivered to her residence by MaltaPost. Cassar also opened the package and handled its contents, Police Inspector Joseph Xerri, appearing for the prosecution, said.

Defence Lawyer Franco Debono did not contest the validity of the arrest but asked the court for bail. Debono insisted that denying the woman bail would see a person with a clean record and who was still presumed innocent behind bars.

Inspector Xerri, however, said that there were still a number of witnesses to testify. Magistrate Mifsud turned down the bail request. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in Court & Police
Woman remanded in custody after receiving 600g of cannabis by post
Court & Police

Woman remanded in custody after receiving 600g of cannabis by post
Maria Pace
Woman arrested after receiving 600g of cannabis by post from the US
Court & Police

Woman arrested after receiving 600g of cannabis by post from the US
Massimo Costa
Armed robbery at Cospicua shop
Court & Police

Armed robbery at Cospicua shop
Staff Reporter
Hold-up at Floriana pharmacy, suspect on the run
Court & Police

Hold-up at Floriana pharmacy, suspect on the run
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe