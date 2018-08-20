Woman dies in Ghadira motorcycle accident
The 63-year-old woman who was riding passenger on a motorcycle died in a collision at Ghadira on Sunday
A female motorcycle passenger yesterday passed away on Sunday in a car accident in Ghadira.
Police were called to Triq il-Marfa, L-Ghadira at around 4:20pm on Sunday, when there was a collision between a Coach driven by a 40-year-old man from Birkirkara and a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old man from Rabat.
The woman, 63 from Gzira, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
The woman was taken to hospital where she passed away.
A Police investigation is ongoing.
