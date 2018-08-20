Woman dies in Ghadira motorcycle accident

A female motorcycle passenger yesterday passed away on Sunday in a car accident in Ghadira.

Police were called to Triq il-Marfa, L-Ghadira at around 4:20pm on Sunday, when there was a collision between a Coach driven by a 40-year-old man from Birkirkara and a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old man from Rabat.

The woman, 63 from Gzira, was a passenger on the motorcycle.

The woman was taken to hospital where she passed away.

A Police investigation is ongoing.