Teenage cyclist hit by car in Birkirkara

The 14-year-old was cycling in Birkirkara when he was hit by a car last night

20 August 2018, 8:23am

A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle was run over in Birkirkara last night.

Police were called to Triq Fleur-De-Lys in Birkirkara at around 8:30pm on Sunday, when the teenager was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 66-year-old man from Valletta.

The boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

