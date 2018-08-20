Teenage cyclist hit by car in Birkirkara
The 14-year-old was cycling in Birkirkara when he was hit by a car last night
A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle was run over in Birkirkara last night.
Police were called to Triq Fleur-De-Lys in Birkirkara at around 8:30pm on Sunday, when the teenager was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 66-year-old man from Valletta.
The boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
