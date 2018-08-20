Teenage cyclist hit by car in Birkirkara

A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle was run over in Birkirkara last night.

Police were called to Triq Fleur-De-Lys in Birkirkara at around 8:30pm on Sunday, when the teenager was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 66-year-old man from Valletta.

The boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.