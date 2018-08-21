Chronic pain sufferer fined for bringing cannabis stash to Malta

A cruise passenger has been fined after bringing his stash of medical cannabis to Malta with him.

54-year-old Fernando Torne Sanz of Barcelona, Spain, appeared before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of importation and possession of cannabis.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion explained that the man had told him that his Cannabis was legal and prescribed to him for relief of chronic pain. He had been on a cruise and forgot to leave his cannabis in his cabin, the court was told. The police said that it had been established that the 18.2 grams of the drug were for the man’s personal use.

Sanz, who appeared in court leaning on a walking stick, pleaded guilty. Legal aid lawyer Noel Bartolo argued that a pecuniary penalty would be fitting in the circumstances as the man had already missed his cruise.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech imposed a fine of €800 and ordered the destruction of the drugs.