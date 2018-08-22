Motorcyclist seriously injured in three-vehicle accident in Msida

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car accident in Msida this morning.

Police were called to Triq Marina, Msida, at around 7:45am when an accident between two cars and a motorcycle took place - Peugeot 206 driven by a 24-year-old man from Naxxar, a Toyota Vitz driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar, and a Daelim motorcycle driven by a 53-year-old man from Msida.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said part of the road is currently closed for traffic as police investigations are ongoing.