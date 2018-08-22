menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in three-vehicle accident in Msida

Part of Triq Marina in Msida is currently closed for traffic 

22 August 2018, 8:44am
(Photo:File)
(Photo:File)

A 53-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a car accident in Msida this morning.

Police were called to Triq Marina, Msida, at around 7:45am when an accident between two cars and a motorcycle took place - Peugeot 206 driven by a 24-year-old man from Naxxar, a Toyota Vitz driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar, and a Daelim motorcycle driven by a 53-year-old man from Msida.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police said part of the road is currently closed for traffic as police investigations are ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Youth accused of being part of burglary gang who targeted his boss' house
Court & Police

Youth accused of being part of burglary gang who targeted his boss' house
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist seriously injured in three-vehicle accident in Msida
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in three-vehicle accident in Msida
Updated | Elderly man drowns at Armier
Court & Police

Updated | Elderly man drowns at Armier
Two admit to theft, driving offences
Court & Police

Two admit to theft, driving offences
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe