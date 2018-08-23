Degiorgio brothers were on social benefits for years despite luxurious lifestyle, court told

Details of social benefits received by the men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, have emerged in court.

The brothers, together with George Degiorgio's partner Anca Adelina Pop, are accused of money laundering after police investigating the murder observed that their lavish lifestyle was incompatible with the fact that they were registered as unemployed.

Last month, the court, presided by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, was told that the trio owned luxury cars and pleasure boats and had been involved in suspicious payments overseas.

As the continuation of the compilation of evidence continued this morning, a representative from the Social Security Department told the court that George Degiorgio had been the recipient of single parent benefits since 2002, as well as receiving children's allowance for his three children.

Alfred Degiorgio also received social benefits and other allowances, while Pop had not received any assistance from the department.

A representative of the Inland Revenue Department took the witness stand today to inform the court that Alfred Degiorgio registered for tax purposes, but his brother and Pop were not.

Pop’s lawyer, David Gatt filed an application for a change of her bail curfew hours during today’s sitting. He explained that she needs to go out at 5.30am instead of 7am to be able to accompany her daughter to swimming lessons. Documents were presented to verify her request. The prosecution had no objection.

The magistrate upheld the request. There was no imminent danger of the woman tampering with evidence if the curfew was amended, he said.

The case continues.

Lawyer David Gatt appeared for Adelina Pop while lawyer William Cuschieri appeared for the Degiorgio brothers.