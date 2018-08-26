Elderly man jailed for sexually abusing teen boys

A 70-year-old man has been jailed for three years after he admitted to having sexually abused two teenagers.

The court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, heard how John Zammit, a Valletta resident who worked at a pastizzi shop, would give two 15-year-old boys money or food in exchange for oral sex.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil said the police had learnt about the case through an anonymous tip-off, with Zammit eventually admitting to the charges.

The court heard how Zammit had also engaged in sexual acts with two other youths, however they were 16 years old, and legally permitted to consent to the acts.

Legal aid Dustin Camilleri had sought a suspended sentence for his client given his age and relatively clean conduct however the court decided that the seriousness of the crime merited a prison term.