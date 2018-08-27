menu

Man seriously injured in Msida fall

The man was injured when he fell around a storey in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli 

27 August 2018, 9:23am

A 22-year-old man from Czech Republic was seriously injured when he fell around a storey early this morning.

The man was fell from a wall on Triq Victor Denoaro in Msida, and ended on a wall in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance were called to assist the victim. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. 

