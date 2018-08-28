Four people injured in three-car crash in Tarxien
Two men and two women were taken to hospital after the crash last night
Four people were injured in a crash involving three cars in Triq San Anard, Tarxien, on Monday night.
Police were called to the scene at around 9 pm last night, when there was a collision between an Opel Tigra driven by a 20-year-old from Zabbar, a Honda Civic driven by a 21-year-old from Zurrieq, and a Hyundai i10 driven by a 64-year-old from Tarxien.
A 16-year-old Bulgarian girl residing in St Paul’s Bay was a passenger in the Opel, while a 61-year-old woman was a passenger in the Hyundai.
A medical team assisted the victims, taking to 20-year-old man, the 16-year-old girl, the 61-year-old woman and the 64-year-old man to hospital.
The two drivers suffered minor injuries, while the two women had serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.