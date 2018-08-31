menu

Man charged with Bormla hold up is sent to Mount Carmel hospital

Charged with theft at knifepoint, the man will be held at Mount Carmel hospital pending the outcome of proceedings

matthew_agius
31 August 2018, 12:34pm
by Matthew Agius
A man will be held at the Attard hospital pending court proceedings against him
A man will be held at the Attard hospital pending court proceedings against him

A man has admitted to carrying out a hold up at a Bormla phone shop earlier this month in which €1,200 was stolen.

Pier Buttigieg, 44, was charged by Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti of committing theft at knifepoint, possession of a knife in public without a licence, threatening an employee and causing her to fear her life was in danger and relapsing.

Buttigieg, who is a patient at Mount Carmel Hospital and has no fixed address pleaded guilty to the charges. A pre-sentencing report was requested.

Buttigieg was remanded in custody. Defence counsel asked that he be held at Mount Carmel Hospital pending proceedings.

The prosecution did not object. The court, having seen the man’s problems and habits, upheld the request.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man denies stealing car, granted bail
Court & Police

Man denies stealing car, granted bail
Matthew Agius
Man admits to holding up shopkeeper at knifepoint
Court & Police

Man admits to holding up shopkeeper at knifepoint
Matthew Agius
Tears in the dock as casino worker admits to misappropriating €3,600
Court & Police

Tears in the dock as casino worker admits to misappropriating €3,600
Matthew Agius
Social media comments lead to serious injuries and charges
Court & Police

Social media comments lead to serious injuries and charges
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe