Man charged with Bormla hold up is sent to Mount Carmel hospital

A man has admitted to carrying out a hold up at a Bormla phone shop earlier this month in which €1,200 was stolen.

Pier Buttigieg, 44, was charged by Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti of committing theft at knifepoint, possession of a knife in public without a licence, threatening an employee and causing her to fear her life was in danger and relapsing.

Buttigieg, who is a patient at Mount Carmel Hospital and has no fixed address pleaded guilty to the charges. A pre-sentencing report was requested.

Buttigieg was remanded in custody. Defence counsel asked that he be held at Mount Carmel Hospital pending proceedings.

The prosecution did not object. The court, having seen the man’s problems and habits, upheld the request.