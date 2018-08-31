Tears in the dock as casino worker admits to misappropriating €3,600

A 20-year-old casino worker has pleaded guilty to misappropriation and stealing money from his place of work.

Swieqi resident Manolo Fulvio Trevison from Venice sobbed inconsolably before and throughout the sitting before magistrate Monica Vella, as he was charged with misappropriation, aggravated theft, violently resisting arrest, threatening and slightly injuring a police officer, escaping from custody, offending public morals and stripping naked in public.

Trevison tearfully pleaded guilty, confirming his guilt when asked to by the court.

But the man’s tears of regret were soon replaced by tears of relief after the court handed him a two year prison sentence, suspended for four years. He was also ordered to pay a €4,500 fine and repay the €3,615 he had stolen. He was allowed to pay in instalments.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Cutajar was legal aid.