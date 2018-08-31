menu

Tears in the dock as casino worker admits to misappropriating €3,600

The young casino worker pleaded guilty to misappropriation and stealing money from his workplace 

matthew_agius
31 August 2018, 2:43pm
by Matthew Agius

A 20-year-old casino worker has pleaded guilty to misappropriation and stealing money from his place of work.

Swieqi resident Manolo Fulvio Trevison from Venice sobbed inconsolably before and throughout the sitting before magistrate Monica Vella, as he was charged with misappropriation, aggravated theft, violently resisting arrest, threatening and slightly injuring a police officer, escaping from custody, offending public morals and stripping naked in public.

Trevison tearfully pleaded guilty, confirming his guilt when asked to by the court.

But the man’s tears of regret were soon replaced by tears of relief after the court handed him a two year prison sentence, suspended for four years. He was also ordered to pay a €4,500 fine and repay the €3,615 he had stolen. He was allowed to pay in instalments.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Cutajar was legal aid.

 

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Man denies stealing car, granted bail
Court & Police

Man denies stealing car, granted bail
Matthew Agius
Man admits to holding up shopkeeper at knifepoint
Court & Police

Man admits to holding up shopkeeper at knifepoint
Matthew Agius
Tears in the dock as casino worker admits to misappropriating €3,600
Court & Police

Tears in the dock as casino worker admits to misappropriating €3,600
Matthew Agius
Social media comments lead to serious injuries and charges
Court & Police

Social media comments lead to serious injuries and charges
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe