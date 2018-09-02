Two men charged after Marsa fight and Hamrun residence theft

Two Syrian nationals were yesterday charged in court, after they allegedly were involved in a fight with other Syrians in a Marsa residence, and a theft from another residence in Hamrun.

The two - a 22-year-old of no fixed address, and a 20-year-old from Qormi - were charged with having committed aggravated theft of a home in Hamrun, with having caused slight knife-related injuries and with having placed the life of third-parties in danger.

The police had last Wednesday received a report of an ongoing argument in a residence in Triq Isouard, Marsa. On arriving at the scene, district police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit discovered that a number of Syrians had knocked down the door of a private residence in order to fight with another group of Syrians inside.

Knives and metal objects were used in the fight, the police said, which led to two Syrians, one aged 31 from Hamrun, the other 23 from Marsa, being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment of injuries they had sustained.

The same day, while investigations were ongoing, the police received another report of a break in at a residence in Triq Sant’Antnin, Hamrun, where a considerable amount of cash had been stolen.

The 22 and 20-year-old Syrians were yesterday arraigned in court, before Magistrate Josette Demicoli, in connection with the two incidents.

They were also charged with damaging private property and disturbing the public peace.

The Prime Minister had this morning referred to the incidents, when, speaking during a One Radio interview, he said he had ordered police presence to be stepped up in Marsa and surrounding localities following complaints by residents.

Police investigations are ongoing.