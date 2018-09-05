Police bust criminal network involved in car thefts

Weeks of investigations by the Stolen Vehicle Squad has resulted in police busting a criminal network involved in car thefts around Malta.

Police said that the investigation has solved various car thefts as well as thefts of tools from vehicles.

A man has been arrested and is expected to appear in court accused of several charges. Two other men will also appear in court in connection to car thefts later this week. The thefts were made in several localities.

A police investigation is still ongoing.