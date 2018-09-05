Eight arrested in Bormla drug raids

Six men and two women were arrested on Tuesday in drug raids carried out by the police on various locations in Bormla. The suspects are aged between 17 and 43 and reside in Bormla, Qormi and Xghajra.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that the operation had taken place following weeks of observation by the Drugs Squad, the Special Intervention Unit and the Dogs Section.

The police said that the raids had focused on a number of residences in Triq Santu Rokku in Bormla, as well as the village square.

The raids resulted in the police collecting some 115 sachets containing substances believed to be crack cocaine, cocaine powder and heroin. The police said that the discovered drugs were ready to be sold.

Weighing scales and some €20,000 in cash were also recovered by the police.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed.