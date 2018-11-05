No bail after making threatening phone calls to former partner

A man charged with making threatening phone calls to his ex partner was remanded in custody after the court denied bail.

The man, who is not being named due to the nature of the charges, had been charged on 11 October and was granted bail by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

But three days later, the man claimed that he was contacted by the alleged victim in a bid to reconcile and after that they started communicating with each other again.

The court heard how the two agreed to meet but the alleged victim then decided to go out with a friend of hers and started calling the accused. The man then went to his ex-partner’s residence from where he took her internet card and allegedly made a threatening phone call.

The man was later arrested and arraigned in court last Saturday before Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras and charged with domestic violence, theft and insulting and threatening the woman. He was also charged with breaching bail conditions.

Lawyer Alfred Abela entered a not guilty plea and asked for a technical expert to be appointed to collect all possible evidence from the parties’ mobile phones including any saved telephone calls as the victim is known to record their telephone conversations.

The request for technical evidence to be collected was upheld, but the request for bail was denied.

Inspector Melvyn Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Alfred Abela was defence counsel.