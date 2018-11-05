Homeless youth denies stealing food and drink from bar

A homeless young man has been remanded in custody after allegedly stealing food and drink from a bar in Valletta.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella was told how 20 year-old Nico Spalding had allegedly stolen the items whilst he was out on probation for another crime – thereby rendering himself a recidivist. The value of the items stolen was around €40 to €50.

Spalding, 20, who has no fixed address, was arraigned by Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna. He said that he was rendered homeless after his mother was hospitalised. He said he had been promised a place to stay by a prospective employer with whom he was supposed to start work with soon. He told the court the address of the premises.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila, legal aid to the defendant, entered a not guilty plea. Psaila asked for bail, saying that the accused had given the court an address.

But Inspector Scicluna informed the court that Spalding had given the police incorrect information about his housing situation and had proved difficult to trace.

Psaila said the court had understood the man’s background and the environment in which he was living and said that it would be ideal were he not to have contact with prison.



The prosecution suggested that if he were to be denied bail, he would be given the opportunity to be treated for substance abuse.

The court denied bail at this stage, in view of the accused’s criminal record, the breach of a probation order and the fact that the court was not convinced of his fixed address, which would make tracing him harder for the police.

The court urged the Director of Corradino Correctional Facility to offer the accused all the assistance he could to overcome his drug problem.