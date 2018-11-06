Two armed men rob shop in Santa Venera

A shop on Msida Road, Santa Venera was robbed by two armed men on Monday.

At around 9:30pm the police were informed that assistance was required at the shop. Upon arrival an investigation was conducted which found that two armed men with weapons had entered the shop in Santa Vernera and asked the teller, a 16-year-old female resident of Santa Venera along with a 30-year-old female from Hamrun, for money.

The two men then fled the scene after stealing the money.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea appointed several experts to assist with the inquiry.